A large crowd of people gathered at the Kafin Hausa Central Mosque on Wednesday to offer funeral prayers for late Maryam Namadi, the mother of Governor Mallam Umar Namadi of Jigawa State. Mrs Maryam Namadi was later laid to rest in the Kafin Hausa cemetery in the presence of a large number of family members, mourners, friends, and dignitaries who came from far and near.
Mrs Maryam Namadi passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 90. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Kano after a brief illness. A matriarch of her family and a figure of immense respect in the community, she left behind a legacy of kindness and humility.
Others were members of the National Assembly and the Jigawa State House of Assembly as well as community leaders, government officials, mourners and residents from various walks of life.
