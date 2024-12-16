The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken a bold step in the fight against cervical cancer by launching its first colposcopy centre in general hospitals across the territory.

The newly commissioned facility, donated by Nordica Fertility Centre, is expected to enhance early detection and treatment of the disease, which remains a growing health concern among Nigerian women.

In a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dolapo Fasawe, described the initiative as a step towards improving women’s healthcare in the FCT.

Ms Fasawe said this is the first colposcopy centre in general hospitals across FCT and will serve as a referral centre for all public and private hospitals.

She said the procedure offers an opportunity to see and treat early changes in the cervix, helping to prevent cervical cancer.

She further stressed the urgency of tackling this health challenge, revealing that the disease is the 3rd most common cancer in Nigeria and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women aged 15 to 44.

She added that in 2020, Nigeria recorded 12,000 new cases and 8,000 deaths due to cervical cancer.

A colposcopy is a diagnostic procedure that allows healthcare providers to closely examine the cervix, vagina and vulva using a special instrument called a colposcope.

This procedure is particularly effective for identifying abnormal cells or lesions that could develop into cervical cancer.

Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Nigeria, with thousands of new cases and fatalities recorded each year.

It primarily develops due to persistent infection with high-risk strains of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a preventable and treatable cause if detected early.

Despite advances in medicine, cervical cancer remains a public health issue due to limited awareness, late diagnosis, and inadequate access to screening and treatment services.

In Nigeria, barriers such as poverty and limited healthcare infrastructure increase the challenges of combating this disease.

Many women lack knowledge about the importance of early screening through Pap smears or HPV DNA testing, and vaccination rates against HPV are alarmingly low.

Consequently, the disease progresses to advanced stages, where treatment becomes more complex and costly.

The Nigerian government has made efforts to address the cervical cancer crisis through policy implementation, public health campaigns, and partnerships with global health organisations.

Regular Checkups

Ms Fasawe encouraged women of reproductive age to prioritise regular screenings, such as pap smears and colposcopy, to prevent unnecessary deaths.

She explained that cervical cancer develops over 10 to 15 years in a premalignant phase, offering a crucial window for early detection and treatment.

She said the colposcopy suite enables healthcare providers to detect and treat lesions early, perform biopsies, and offer timely interventions, preventing women from being lost to follow-up.

She also called on other organisations and partners to work with the government to strengthen the healthcare system to ensure broader access to these life-saving services.

She expressed her gratitude to Nordica Fertility Centre for donating the colposcopy machine.

She also commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his commitment to improving healthcare, particularly through initiatives like advocating for HPV vaccination to reduce the burden of cervical cancer and protect women’s health.

Free Services and Access to Treatment

The Medical Director of Wuse General Hospital, Oluseyi Ashaolu, said the secretariat has approved free colposcopy services for all female staff of FCT general hospitals until January 2025.

Mr Ashaolu said this is to encourage the use of the newly launched colposcopy facility,

He explained that specialists in gynecologic oncology would conduct the procedure, and patients with abnormal findings would receive appropriate treatments, including thermal ablation, Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP), or definitive surgeries as necessary.

He encouraged women of reproductive age to make use of the facility, stating that colposcopy is a reliable and efficient way to detect abnormal cell growth in the cervix, vagina, and vulva.

He stressed that early screening and treatment are essential for preventing cervical cancer.

