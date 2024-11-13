The organisers of Irie Vibes Fest, an art and health initiative focused on raising awareness about cervical cancer, are set to host the festival’s 7th edition.

This year’s festival will be part of the 2024 Lagos Fringe, organised by Pawstudios Africa, a hub dedicated to advancing African storytelling and creativity through diverse arts and cultural programmes.

The Lagos Fringe is an open-access multidisciplinary arts festival where producers, culture advocates, exhibitors, and performers present their works to a diverse audience, including local and international attendees, venue owners, curators, and art buyers. The festival will run from 19-24 November.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the organisers revealed that the Irie Vibes Fest is scheduled for 21 November at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Lucia Ikediashi, Founder of Irie Vibes Fest, and Omotola Ibeh, Co-founder of Irie Vibes Fest, said the festival would offer free health screenings beginning at 5:00 PM.

They noted that attendees will be treated to a series of captivating reggae music performances after the health screenings, starting from 7:00 p.m. and continuing into the evening.

Aim

The founder, Ms Ikediashi, stated that the festival would offer free health screenings for all women attending, ensuring vital health services are accessible to the community.

She revealed that the Irie Vibes team visited several rural communities in Lagos in May to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Ms Ikediashi described the free screenings as essential, emphasising that early detection significantly increases survival rates and empowers women to prioritise their health.

She also encouraged the public to participate in the event, highlighting the importance of regular health checks.

She assured attendees that the 2024 edition would equip them with essential knowledge about their health and well-being.

Meanwhile, the co-founder, Ms Ibeh, disclosed that the event goes beyond being a reggae festival, describing it as a celebration of life and a powerful reminder of the unifying impact of music and art.

Ms Ibeh noted that the event would bring people together to raise awareness about cervical cancer and explore solutions to reduce its prevalence.

She added that the most remarkable aspect is that the music concert offers these vital tests free of charge, right at the Irie Vibes venue.

“This year, the festival promises an inspiring lineup of artistic performances that will illuminate women’s stories, highlighting their struggles, achievements, and resilience while fostering a deeper understanding of cervical health.

“The general public is invited to attend Irie Vibes Fest 2024 as their presence is crucial in cultivating a supportive community that champions women’s health. The event is for friends, families and those ready to take advantage of this invaluable opportunity for health screenings and education”, said Ms Ibeh.

She added that the Irie Vibes Fest is a reggae concert that raises awareness about cervical cancer. Patients will receive free cervical cancer screening results immediately.

According to her, the event aims to leverage entertainment to reduce cervical cancer-related deaths by offering screenings twice a year.

