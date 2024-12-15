In a landmark move to strengthen governance and combat corruption, the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CEFTPI) has formalised a strategic partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC).

This is contained in a statement by the centre’s Public Relations Officer, Victor Agu.

The statement noted that the collaboration, signed in commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 (IACD2024), aims to enhance fiscal transparency and combat corruption through innovative technology solutions.

MoU

Mr Agu said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the ICPC headquarters marked the beginning of a strategic collaboration targeting key areas in governance.

Under this partnership, CEFTPI and ICPC will advance the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) monitoring framework, promoting compliance with the Transparency and Integrity Index among Nigeria’s 774 local government areas (LGAs).

This initiative will also assess the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures, publishing evidence-based reports to inform policy reforms and improve governance practices.

Workshop

The statement noted that to commemorate the global anti-corruption day, the centre also hosted a workshop titled “The Role of Youth in Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Anti-Corruption.”

The event, it noted, brought together young innovators and an expert from the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) who explored how technology can drive transparency and accountability in governance.

The workshop featured an interactive debate titled: “Digital Integrity: Can Technology Empower or Corrupt Learning?” which engaged participants in a thoughtful exchange on the benefits and risks associated with AI.

Advocates discussed how AI democratises knowledge access and enhances critical thinking, while sceptics raised concerns about overreliance on technology and ethical implications.

Expert-led panel discussions showcased practical applications of AI in governance, highlighting its potential to minimise fraud in public procurement processes and revolutionising criminal justice with intelligent analytics.

The Executive Director of CEFTPI, Umar Yakubu, emphasised the critical role of youth in leveraging AI to combat corruption, stating, “The true power of AI lies in the hands of those who utilise it.”

The event concluded with a call for robust training and mentorship programmes to equip young innovators with the skills to maximise AI’s impact against corruption.

“This collaborative effort underscores CEFTPI’s commitment to innovative and collaborative solutions for governance challenges. By harnessing technology and building strategic alliances, the centre is poised to lead efforts that enhance transparency, reduce corruption, and promote efficient resource management at all levels,” the centre said.

