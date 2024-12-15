The Receipts Podcast has built a reputation for its honest and insightful discussions, and this episode with Tiwa Savage is no exception… Engaging with Tolani on her podcast provides the opportunity to bare it all in such a way that society does not only get entertained but correct misconceptions. The podcast is not meant to cast, it is a stage to make amends and set the record straight.

Tolani Soneye’s podcast, “The Receipts”, is currently trending after hosting African biggest female music star, Tiwa Savage.

Tolani Soneye, a UK based, has hosted several other artistes and she is renowned for engaging her guests on insightful conversation and taking on controversial issues. Her contents are usually packed in topics that evoke social interests.

In her latest episode with Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Tiwa Savage and in the usual honest and unfiltered discussions, Tiwa Savage shared her thoughts on success, aging, relationships, and other aspects of her life.

During the conversation, Tiwa Savage reflected on the blessings of achieving success at an older age, noting that despite facing age-shaming and criticism, she remains confident and proud of her accomplishments.

This aspect revealed an inspirational part of the podcast as Tolani pushed further to get more out of one of African most celebrated artistes.

By emphasising that her success is not just about her, but also about inspiring and empowering others, particularly young women, other artistes are likely to take a cue.

“They try so hard to age-shame me. Every single day, they say a woman of your age still wearing a bikini. But I have the body. It’s the most celebrated when you look good in your older age but they will always throw things like when her son grows up, he is going to see this,” she stated.

The takeaway here is simply that people should keep their head high despite societal condemnation and shouldn’t be swayed. Tiwa’s extensive discussion with Tolani looks to have put to an end to societal perceptions about single mothers who society tends to suppress and to stop them from living their lives.

According to Tiwa Savage, her son will be proud of her, contrary to the opinions of the critics who have criticized her severally for wearing revealing clothes at her age.

“My son will be like, my mum is a powerful and beautiful woman. I feel like God has done this on purpose because I feel like God delayed my success for a purpose. I used to be like, why was I not successful at my 20’s or whatever I didn’t start until my 30’s but it is to bless other people. It is to bless that girl in her 25. They should open my page and be like, she started in her 30’s. So, I still have time,” she stated.

While also opening up about her experiences in relationships, she revealed that she has never left a partner solely because of infidelity, saying that she prioritises her own well-being and has ended relationships due to issues such as emotional abuse, drug-abuse, and dishonesty. This appears be a caution and an advice to individuals in abusive relationships. It is better to end it, than to keep managing amid frustration and pain.

Tiwa Savage said, “I have never left a man because he cheated on me. But for so many reasons like drug-abuse, emotional abuse, being ghosted, stealing. But I don’t thnk I have ever had orgasm. I don’t even have sex toys but I believe in Monogamy.”

Throughout the conversation, Tolani Soneye provided a supportive and non-judgmental space for Tiwa Savage to share her thoughts and experiences.

Tolani Soneye, who has worked with prominent organisations such as BuzzFeed and the BBC, is the younger sister of Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.)

Michael Adoyi writes from Abuja.

