Manchester United produced a stunning comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, continuing the champions’ wretched run.

Amad Diallo struck a last-gasp winner, sending the visiting fans into ecstasy and handing United a crucial win.

The match got off to a lacklustre start, with both teams showing anxiety and a lack of quality.

However, Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, courtesy of a Josko Gvardiol header from a short corner.

The goal exposed United’s struggles defending set pieces, a recurring theme this season.

Despite a similarly lacklustre second period, United had the better openings, but it wasn’t until the 86th minute that they conjured up a response.

Amad Diallo won a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes converted to level the score.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Moments later, Diallo latched onto a long pass, beating Ederson and rolling the ball into an empty net to seal the win.

At 22 years and 157 days, Diallo became the second-youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner against the reigning Premier League champions after Neil Mellor’s feat against Arsenal in 2004.

The result sees Manchester City stay in fifth spot, nine points off leaders Liverpool, having played a game more with just one win from their last 11 matches.

United, on the other hand, rose to 12th.

Manchester City’s defeat marks only the fourth time they have lost a Premier League home game under Pep Guardiola when leading at halftime.

Furthermore, it is the latest game in which a reigning champion has led in the Premier League and lost.

After Sir Alex Ferguson, Ruben Amorim becomes only the second Manchester United boss to win their first Premier League Manchester derby.

In other Premier League action, Crystal Palace stunned Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the Amex Stadium, becoming the first team to beat Fabian Hurzeler’s side at home this season.

Trevoh Chalobah and Ismaila Sarr scored first-half goals, with Sarr sealing his brace late to earn the Eagles a monumental victory in their fight for survival.

Manchester United’s next fixtures include a League Cup quarter-final clash with Tottenham on Thursday and a Premier League match against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Manchester City visit Aston Villa on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

