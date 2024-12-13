Former Super Eagles star Tijani Babangida has opened up about the traumatic experience of losing his son and brother in a devastating car accident earlier in the year.

The accident also left his wife, a famous Nigerian actress, with severe injuries, including the loss of one eye and half of her face.

In an emotional interview with his former club, AFC Ajax, who are trying to help the Nigerian football legend raise funds for his recuperation, Babangida recounted the painful experience of losing his loved ones.

“This is a nightmare. I think I’ll have to live with this trauma for the rest of my life. It’s very, very hard to forget about it and move on when you suddenly lose your entire family.”

Babangida’s wife is still recovering from her injuries and has shown remarkable strength and resilience

“She’s a very cheerful woman,” Babangida said. “After being married for a year, we had a baby. A very sweet boy called Fadeel. And suddenly, he was gone.”

Encouraging support

The former Ajax and Roda JC player has been receiving support from his friends and former teammates in the Netherlands.

Huub Stevens, a former teammate, offered words of encouragement, saying, “Hey Baba, especially in these difficult times in your lives, I want to wish the both of you the very best. As former teammates of Roda JC, we will support and help you. Never give up.”

One of Babaginda’s coaches, Louis van Gaal, also offered encouragement. “I want to give you inspiration to stay positive despite everything you’ve been through. You’re able to emanate that positive energy to your wife, and that’s very important in life.”

Babangida expressed his gratitude for the support he has received. “Marco van Hoegdalem, a former teammate, has done almost everything for us. Every day, a former teammate who is famous comes to pick us up and take us to a physiotherapist or to the hospital.”

As Babangida and his wife continue to navigate their recovery, they remain hopeful for a brighter future. “I want to enjoy a stress-free life,” Babangida said. “I hope everything goes well with my wife. I hope that she will be able to get her life back. I simply want to live a peaceful life, just like everyone else wants.”

Career

Tijani Babangida, born on 25 September, 1973, in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria, is a retired Nigerian footballer who played mostly as a right-winger.

He began his professional career with Niger Tornadoes before moving to Vitesse in the Netherlands. Babangida also played for Ajax and Roda JC, among other Dutch clubs.

Babangida’s international career was marked by his appearances for the Nigerian national team at several international competitions, including the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Listen to the full interview here

