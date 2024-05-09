Former Super Eagles star Tijani Babaginda, alongside his wife, were Thursday admitted at Shika Hospital in Zaria after they were involved in a motor accident along the Kaduna-Zaria Road.

Former teammate Emmanuel Babayaro, the general secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria PFAN which Babaginda is the President, confirmed the incident in a statement

“Comrades! Let us be in prayers for our president, Tijani Babangida, who just had a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna-Zaria Road.” Babayoro said in the official statement

But while Babayoro called for prayers for Tijani Babaginda, he sadly announced the death of Ibrahim, the young brother.

“Ibrahim Babangida, his younger brother, died on the spot from the accident while Mr President (Babangida) and his family were taken to the hospital.

“May the soul of Ibrahim Babangida Rest In Peace with God, amen,” he announced.

Inna lillahi wainna illahir Rajiun. Ibrahim Babangida Brother to Tijjani Babangida is death.

The Japan 93 World Cup winner passed May a his Soul Rest in perfect peace 🙏⁦@SammAudusoka⁩ ⁦@thenff⁩ ⁦@NGSuperEagles⁩ ⁦@mekus102⁩ pic.twitter.com/gtTRdOMx7L — Mohammed lawal (@therealdankoli) May 9, 2024

The late Ibrahim,47, was also a retired footballer of the all-conquering Golden Eaglets team that won the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan.

He featured for local sides Bank of The North, Stationery Stores and Katsina United on the domestic scene before moving abroad in 1997.

