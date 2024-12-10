In a significant move to support global immunisation efforts, the Republic of Indonesia has announced a pledge of $30 million to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

This was revealed by Gavi, in a post on its X handle on Monday.

This commitment marks the first contribution by a middle-income country towards Gavi’s next strategic period, Gavi 6.0, and underscoring Indonesia’s global health leadership.

Gavi said Indonesia’s pledge is a testament to the impact of its focus on partnering with countries towards self-sustaining immunisation systems.

Over the course of 22 years of partnership with Gavi, it said Indonesia has made significant progress in its immunisation programme, doubling the number of vaccines offered and reducing child mortality by four-fold.

Chair of the Gavi Board, Jose Barroso, a professor, welcomed Indonesia’s pledge, stating: “We welcome with deep gratitude this pledge, as well as Indonesia’s continued commitment to championing the vital importance of immunisation in building a healthier, safer and more equitable world.”

CEO of Gavi, Sania Nishtar, also expressed gratitude for Indonesia’s commitment.

“Indonesia’s contribution is a testament to the long-term impact of Gavi’s model and the strength of its partnerships,” she said.

Gavi’s global immunisation efforts

Gavi said it has helped immunise over 1.1 billion children, save more than 18 million lives, and halve childhood mortality in lower-income countries.

Gavi Alliance is currently seeking to raise at least $9 billion for its next strategic period, which it noted will aim to protect at least 500 million children and save an additional 8-9 million lives between 2026 and 2030.

Indonesia’s commitment comes a day after the European Union and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced they will co-host a high-level pledging meeting in support of Gavi’s replenishment efforts for Gavi 6.0.

They said the event will be held in Brussels in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2025.

Gavi 6.0 key objectives and strategies

Gavi 6.0 is the next strategic period for Gavi, spanning from 2026 to 2030.

The efforts for Gavi 6.0 are focused on four main goals: introducing and scaling up vaccines, strengthening health systems to increase equity in immunisation, improving programmatic and financial sustainability of immunisation programs, and ensuring healthy markets for vaccines and related products.

Introducing and scaling up vaccines involves strengthening countries’ prioritisation and optimisation of vaccine programmes and supporting countries in introducing and scaling up vaccines for the prevention of endemic, epidemic, and pandemic-prone diseases.

Strengthening health systems entails enabling countries to extend immunisation to zero-dose children and missed communities, integrate it with primary health care, and ensure all children are fully immunised by maintaining and strengthening routine immunisation.

While improving programmatic and financial sustainability requires strengthening regional, national, and subnational political and social commitment to immunisation, including through increased domestic public resources, and ensuring sustainable transition through stronger capacity of eligible countries to maintain immunisation performance.

And ensuring healthy markets for vaccines involves driving healthy vaccine markets for Gavi-supported and self-financing countries, including acceleration of access to new high-impact, affordable vaccines and delivery innovations.

About Gavi

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a global health partnership that works to increase access to immunisation in developing countries.

Founded in 2000, Gavi brings together governments, the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, the World Bank, vaccine manufacturers, and civil society organisations to achieve its mission.

