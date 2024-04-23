The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has suspended a lecturer for allegedly attempting to sexually molest a female student in the institution.

The lecturer, Mfonobong Udoudom, works at the School of General Studies Programme Unit of the university where he teaches Peace and Conflict Resolution and Nigerian People’s and Culture.

The spokesperson for the university, Okwun Omeaku, disclosed in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

Attempted sexual assault

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Udoudom, on Monday, allegedly attempted to sexually assault his female student in his office.

The lecturer was said to have threatened to fail the female student in his course if she refused to have an affair with him in his office.

He was seen in a viral video clip putting on only shorts in his office where he was said to have attempted to molest the student.

The yet-to-be-identified victim, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, is a married woman.

Suspension

The UNN spokesperson, Mr Omeaku, said in the statement that the university management has set up a disciplinary panel to investigate the incident.

“The indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel constituted by the university to investigate the incident,” he said.

He said the university has zero-tolerance for sexual misconducts involving its staff and students, adding that the institution is among a few universities in Nigeria that has a Sexual Harassment Policy guiding relationship between staff and students of the institution.

“As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation, and the university management will not hesitate to punish Mr Mfonobong David Udoudom, according to our rules, if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel,” Mr Omeaku said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

