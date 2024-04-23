More than 200 candidates could not sit their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the Skillpath International Academy, Karu, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital territory, on Tuesday morning due to technical hitches.

Candidates and officials at the centre told PREMIUM TIMES that the technical hitches affected candidates who were scheduled to sit the examinations at 7 a.m.

A parent who does not want to be quoted told PREMIUM TIMES that he got to the examination venue with his daughter before 6:30 a.m. but the daughter couldn’t sit the examination.

“Those billed for the 7 a.m. paper went in around 6:30 a.m. They had even started but she said she only had Physics left when the screen went off and showed disconnected,” the parent said.

Centre official speaks

When PREMIUM TIMES visited, one of the supervisors at the centre, Haruna Muhammad, confirmed that the centre experienced a glitch that affected all candidates in the first session. He said the examination hall has the capacity of taking a maximum of 250 candidates at a time.

He explained that officials at the examinations centre reached out to the JAMB headquarters when the technical hitches began and JAMB asked them to discontinue the examination.

However, all affected candidates would have their examinations rescheduled, he said, asking them to reprint their slips.

“We had a technical glitch during the first session. So, the technical officers in the computer room tried to rectify the problem but the issue persisted and the technical officer called the JAMB headquarters and he was asked to end the examination,” he said.

“After then, the issue was rectified and the next session for 9 a.m. took their examinations successfully. Almost 80 per cent of them are already done.”

Other centres

When PREMIUM TIMES visited another centre at the Dantata Universal Services, GSS Zone 3, one of the officials, Sunny Ibrahim, said they did not experience such a glitch.

He said all candidates at the centre took their examinations, adding that only the last sessions were in the hall around 1:30 p.m.

JAMB said about 1.2 million candidates have so far taken the computer-based examination that commenced on Friday 19 April. The examination, which will continue until Monday 29 April, is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions. This year, over 1.9 million candidates are taking the examination, up from 1.6 million candidates in the previous year.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

