In a bid to cultivate reading culture among children, the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) in Lagos State in collaboration with the Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) has established a new section tagged: “The Green Library”.

The Green Library, according to the organisation, is a place for hands-on learning where children and young adults aged four to 17 years are expected to read and explore, and are inspired to become active conservationists in the future.

Speaking at a media briefing Tuesday, the Zonal Director of NLN, Obianuju Onuorah, said the partnership with ZODML “is a dream come true,” noting that it marks a significant step towards promoting environmental literacy and sustainable practices transforming the traditional library experience.

Mrs Onuorah underscored the importance of reading for children and the need for more collaborations and sponsorships to promote such initiatives across the country.

She noted that the NLN which was established by law in 1964, now has 32 branches across Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory.

More about library, benefits

According to the co-founder of ZODML, Ifeoma Esiri, the Green Library is more than just books, saying recycled materials and games are also available to make learning enjoyable.

Apart from the collections of children-friendly books, the library has a collection of e-books and an e-reading section.

Ms Esiri said compared to the ZODML library at their office in Ikoyi, Lagos, which has a children’s section that receives 15 to about 40 kids everyday, the green library at NLN should accommodate more than 50 kids.

“It was what inspired us to do this, we saw how hungry children were for books, they just sit down and read,” she said.

“Even this library before we opened, a mother was passing by yesterday and came in with her children. They just sat down and started reading. They read for about one hour, which shows us that children want to read.”

She added that the library space belongs to the NLN and was retrofitted and kitted out as a library and accessible at no cost for children to read and borrow books.

“This location is so strategic and Yaba is in the middle of the Island and mainland. It is an academic knowledge-based environment, so we believe that a lot of the parents here will bring their children,” she said.

Need for partnerships

The NLN zonal director emphasised the need for partnerships with international bodies and agencies to replicate the idea beyond Lagos and cultivate the reading habit in children.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with more organisations who understand the need for libraries for children so we can extend to other branches of the NLN in the country,” she said.

She said the NLN library is open for children from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, adding that they are working to introduce reading and storytelling programmes during holidays that will be handled by professionals to inspire the children.

Ms Esiri said the intending partners can decide on areas they want to come in or suggest interventions.

“The good thing about the national library is that there is an act that allows them to have branches in every state, now they have 32 branches including the FCT; that means they have covered most of the states, so we need to start looking at establishing the green library in other states,” she said.

About ZODML

According to Ms Esiri, ZODML is a non-profit organisation established in 2000 inspired by the life and legacy of Zacchaeus Dibiaezue who she said through self-learning and access to libraries was able to transform his life and the lives of others.

ZODML provides free access to digital resources, information and learning tools through which young Nigerians, particularly those attending public universities, can acquire knowledge and thrive in their studies and future careers.

The organisation has a community library, 34 school libraries and 19 libraries in correctional service custodial centres across Nigeria.

