Fresh facts have emerged on how the management of the National Universities Commission (NUC) appears to have ignored the retirement notice submitted by the Director of Private Universities Establishment, Constance Goddy-Nnadi.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mrs Goddy-Nnady rejected the agency’s directive to retire and that she chose to quit the service in July instead.

But findings have confirmed that rather than waiting to be prompted by the agency, the official had in an internal memo addressed to the “Acting Executive Secretary” of the Commission, Chris Maiyaki, and dated 15 March, indicated her desire to retire from the service in compliance with the revised Public Service Rules, 2021, which came into effect in July 2023.

Mrs Goddy-Nnady’s memo came following an earlier report by this newspaper on the failure of officials of the agency to comply with the retirement policy for civil servants, and the directive to the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the government (MDAs) for compliance by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

However, one month after Mrs Goddy-Nnady submitted the memo, Mr Maiyaki “refused” to acknowledge, grant or reject the request.

Mr Maiyaki’s decision, multiple sources at the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) confided in our reporter, is not unconnected to the attention Mrs Goddy-Nnady’s decision may attract to the “acting executive secretary’s” refusal to retire having spent more than eight years as a director.

Both Mr Maiyaki and another director, Noel Saliu, who have also spent more than eight years as directors, but now serving as deputy executive secretaries in the Commission, are also expected to have retired based on the law.

The agency, however, claimed it is unsure whether the policy affects the duo or not and that it would seek clarifications from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and FME. Almost two months after this decision on further clarification was taken, the agency has refused to do so.

“Both Maiyaki and Saliu know very well that the policy mandates them to also retire because this isn’t the first time it would be applied and the then deputy executive secretary at the commission retired. So Maiyaki does not want to approve Goddy-Nnady’s memo for selfish reasons,” one of the sources at the agency told PREMIUM TIMES. Our sources, including those who took part in management meetings of the commission, asked not to be named as they had no permission to speak to journalists.

But the agency’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Haruna Lawal, said the memo is receiving attention, saying it is an internal matter and does not deserve public attention.

How it started

Following NUC’s observed disregard for the directive by Mrs Yemi-Esan on the implementation of the tenure policy for retirement, PREMIUM TIMES on 25 February published an exclusive report titled: “EXCLUSIVE: Controversy as top NUC officials snub eight years tenure limit rule, refuse to retire.”

Jolted by the report, which came more than seven months after the new PSR had come into effect, NUC at its management meeting on 28 February considered a position paper on the matter by the then Acting Director of Human Resources, Victoria Omorodion.

Mrs Omorodion in her position paper said she was unclear on the applicability of the rule to to both Messrs Maiyaki and Saliu, who have also spent more than eight years as directors, but now serving as deputy executive secretaries in the commission.

At another management meeting held on 26 March, the minutes of the February edition presented to the members at the meeting noted that “…Management Steering Committee had interacted with the Acting DHR on Monday, 26th February, following the PREMIUM TIMES’ online report, and directed her to prepare a position paper for the consideration of management, after extensive consultations with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Education.”

While it was argued at the meeting that the trio of Mrs Goddy-Nnady and Messrs Maiyaki and Saliu should proceed on retirement based on the new PSR, the management concluded that: “…the Acting DHR should: issue a notice to the director(s) to be affected by Rule 020909, Page 35 of the Revised Public Service Rules; and initiate further consultations with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to further clarify any uncertainty regarding the application of the Revised Public Service Rule 020909 to the office of the deputy executive secretary.”

Goddy-Nnady announced intention to retire

At the meeting on 26 March, while Mrs Omorodion failed to provide evidence of her consultation with both the FME and OHCSF on the applicability of the policy to the two deputy executive secretaries, Mrs Goddy-Nnady informed the management meeting of her intention to retire from the service in compliance with the policy.

Sources at the meeting confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES Mrs Goddy-Nnady’s insistence that her memo of 15 March should be treated by the “acting executive secretary” so that she could know the next steps she would take.

Following Mrs Goddy-Nnandy’s open announcement of her decision to retire, this newspaper learnt that many members of the management in attendance demanded Mrs Omorodion to write both the FME and OHCSF for clarifications on the two other officials concerned.

However, in a dramatic twist, Mr Maiyaki, who was anchoring the meeting, reportedly said rather than writing officially to seek clarification on the matter, he would lead Mrs Omorodion and any other official to OHCSF to meet with relevant officials for clarification.

One of the sources at the meeting said: “On the position of DES (Deputy Executive Secretaries), the Acting Director of Human Resource said she had not sought the clearance as directed by the management. Instead, she repeated that she believes the DESs are not affected. After discussion, it was agreed that the clearance should be sought as earlier directed.

“Curiously, the Acting ES said that himself, the Acting DHR and one other will visit the Head of Service to seek the clearance. This is unusual and against civil service practice. The standard practice is for NUC to write officially seeking the clearance. A visit by the Acting ES will and cannot address the matter; and is perhaps an indication of fear of outcome by the DES.”

Why Goddy-Nnady chose July date

Mrs Goddy-Nnady in her memo referenced: NUC/2378/S and titled: “Notification of Retirement from Service,” wrote “In compliance with the provisions of the revised Public Service Rules (2021) on eight-years tenure for directors, I hereby notify the management of my willingness to commence my retirement activities in full compliance with the revised Public Service Rules (2021) with effect from 15 July, 2024.

“I wish to use this medium to appreciate the opportunity to serve our country. I also appreciate all my colleagues. I give all glory to God almighty for His grace and mercy through my season of working in the National Universities Commission”

On the choice of July date, sources at the agency said a retiring official is expected to undergo disengagement processes through a series of activities including training on “life in retirement,” “health tips,” and documentary processes.

“Isn’t it surprising that since the memo conveying the directive of the Head of Service on the compliance directive, the leadership at NUC pretended it was not aware and refused to bring it to the notice of the workers because the man parading himself as the acting executive secretary is also affected?” another source at the agency told our reporter.

Meanwhile, another source told PREMIUM TIMES that unlike what transpired in other MDAs, “Due to the systemic issues at NUC, the circular was not presented to management/staff and the notice of retirement was not presented to affected staff.”

“⁠The normal procedure of preparing staff for retirement has not been put in place. Mrs Goddy-Nnady is the only person out of the three affected persons to have offered to retire, yet her letter has not received any response till now. ⁠The resolution of the last meeting to seek clarification from the Minister/Head of Service on the adoption of the 65 years retirement age currently applicable to other institutions like NBTE and NCCR, has not been sent as well,” another source said.

The sources said the choice of July by Mrs Goddy-Nnady was to ensure that due process is put in place to ensure a smooth handover of official items in her custody and guarantee proper documentation.

Memo receiving attention- Spokesman

The agency’s spokesman, Haruna Lawal, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that Mrs Goddy-Nnady’s memo was receiving attention, even as he insisted that it should not be a matter for the pages of newspapers.

But when confronted with the evidence of NUC’s deliberate disregard for the implementation of the policy, and how the newspaper’s earlier reports had forced the management to take action on the matter, Mr Haruna agreed that the situation informed the PREMIUM TIMES’ intervention as part of its accountability roles.

Though the official said he is currently on leave, he said as soon as he resumes on Monday, 22 April, he will follow up with the matter and update the newspaper appropriately.

When he was confronted with his earlier failed promises to revert to similar questions on the same subject in the past, Mr Haruna pledged to keep his promise.

