The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Florence Obi, a professor, will on 18 April deliver this year’s edition of an annual lecture organised by the Centre for Financial Journalism.

The event, which is tagged: “The Bullion Lecture,” is themed: “Human Capital Development as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Prosperity”.

The lecture is scheduled to be chaired by the President/Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Ademola Tayo, also a professor.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Financial Journalism, Ray Echebiri, said Ms Obi’s paper will be discussed by the Head of Human Capital Management at Oando Energy Resources Limited, Kanyinsola Mba, and the Founder/Chief Executive of New Horizons Nigeria Tim Akano.

Mr Echebirin said the recommendations will be forwarded to the government to drive human capital development in the country.

“We are excited to have Professor Obi, a human capital development expert, deliver the 8th in The Bullion Lecture series on an issue central to our country’s prosperity.

“Expected guests at the lecture include government officials, captains of industry, banking and finance executives, maritime executives, legal practitioners, ICT professionals, oil and gas industry executives, members of the academic community, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of multilateral institutions, media practitioners, and members of the public,” the statement added.

About lecturer

Ms Obi is the first female vice-chancellor of UNICAL. She is an academic with over three decades of experience. She has been a professor for 15 years and has over 60 publications to her credit in both local and international peer-reviewed journals of high repute.

Ms Obi, a former commissioner for women affairs and social development in Cross River State, obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in special education at the University of Calabar. She also got her doctorate in Psychology of Education at the university in 2002.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

