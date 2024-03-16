Some residents of warring communities ambushed and killed 16 officers and personnel of the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday.
Those killed were the commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers.
The Acting Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, made this known on Saturday in Abuja.
He stated that the troops were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta.
Mr Gusau, a brigadier general, stated that the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, had directed immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Soldiers arrest Benue councillor for illegal possession of firearm
He added that the incident had been reported to the Delta State Government.
“The military, however, remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.
“So far, a few arrests have been made while steps have been taken to unravel the motive behind the attack,’’ he assured.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999