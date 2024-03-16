Some residents of warring communities ambushed and killed 16 officers and personnel of the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday.

Those killed were the commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, made this known on Saturday in Abuja.

He stated that the troops were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta.

Mr Gusau, a brigadier general, stated that the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, had directed immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

He added that the incident had been reported to the Delta State Government.

“The military, however, remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.

“So far, a few arrests have been made while steps have been taken to unravel the motive behind the attack,’’ he assured.

(NAN)

