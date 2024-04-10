Nigerian athletes like Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume have an extra incentive to chase gold at the Paris Olympics: a $50,000 prize for gold medal winners. This historic decision by World Athletics means that Olympic champions will now be awarded prize money directly for their accomplishments. World Athletics, on Wednesday, revealed a prize of $50,000 for all gold medallists in the 48 athletics events in Paris.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a press release on Wednesday, “The introduction of prize money for Olympic gold medallists is a pivotal moment for World Athletics and the sport of athletics as a whole, underscoring our commitment to empowering the athletes and recognising the critical role they play in the success of any Olympic Games.”

World record women’s 100m hurdles holder, Amusan now has greater motivation to go for gold in Paris. Coe continued, “This is the continuation of a journey we started back in 2015, which sees all the money World Athletics receives from the International Olympic Committee for the Olympic Games go directly back into our sport.

“We started with the Olympic dividend payments to our Member Federations, which saw us distribute an extra US$5m a year on top of existing grants aimed at athletics growth projects, and we are now in a position to also fund gold medal performances for athletes in Paris, with a commitment to reward all three medallists at the LA28 Olympic Games.”

The relay teams also have added impetus, as every gold attracts the same $50,000 jackpot. “Each individual Olympic champion will receive US$50,000. Relay teams will receive the same amount, to be shared among the team. The format and structure of the LA28 Olympic bonuses will be announced nearer the time.”

Seven Nigerian athletes have already secured their spots to compete in Paris. They are Amusan, in the women’s 100m hurdles, Ezekiel Nathanial in the men’s 400m hurdles, and Edose Ibadin in the men’s 800m, and Emmanuel Bamidele in the men’s 400m.

Others are Chukwuebuka Enekwechi in the men’s shot put, while Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro will compete in the women’s long jump. This new prize money should create an even greater impetus for Nigerian athletics as they race for glory in Paris.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

