President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Abdullahi Bello as the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Mr Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.

The president anticipates that the new chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realisation of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 28, 2024

