President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Abdullahi Bello as the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.
Mr Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.
READ ALSO: Tinubu extends tenure of FCT head of service
The president anticipates that the new chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realisation of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
March 28, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999