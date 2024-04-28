The federal government has begun the demolition of properties affected by the right of way on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Umahi said that the project would mark a major milestone in the Renewed Hope roadmap of President Bola Tinubu towards economic diversification.

He said: “The federal government is passionate about the plight of the people and will, in the exercise of the right of way, put a human face on the demolition of properties required to give way for the construction of the coastal highway.

Mr Umahi said: “The federal government is considering the most economically viable way to pass the coastal road without much damage.

“So there would be no delay in the payment of compensation to affected property owners. So I solicit your cooperation to the timeline of the demolition exercise.

“We are doing some minor adjustments, and our commitment is to stay within the coastline.”

Mr Umahi called on those affected by the demolition exercise to take it as a sacrifice for the ultimate impact of the project for the economic prosperity of the nation.

(NAN)

