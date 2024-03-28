The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has condemned the discriminatory incident against a passenger with reduced mobility at the KFC outlet located at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday.

In the statement issued Thursday by its Executive Vice Chairperson, Adamu Abdullahi, the FCCPC said it strongly condemns any form of discrimination against consumers, especially those based on disability.

The commission’s reaction is in response to a discriminatory incident faced by a disability rights advocate in Nigeria, Debola Daniel, after he and his family members were prevented from accessing the KFC fast-food joint at the Lagos Airport because of his disability.

Mr Daniel, son of former Ogun State Governor and serving senator for Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, shared his ordeal in a series of tweets on X Thursday.

“Today, I felt less than human, like a guard dog not allowed into the house. Lonely and isolated. Never has this been more true than it has ever been today when I faced the worst sort of public humiliation that I have ever experienced. To think that this happened at an international brand @kfc @kfcnigeria at an international airport – Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos – is unthinkable,” his tweets partly read.

Mr Daniels’ tweet prompted the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to initiate an investigation into the matter.

In a statement later issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, FAAN said it decided to shut down activities of KFC after its findings, in line with Lagos State Law on People with Special Needs.

Amidst reactions and condemnation from Nigerians, KFC expressed its commitment to inclusivity and respect for all customers in a statement on X.

The food outlet also acknowledged the severity of the incident and formally apologised to Mr Daniel, expressing deep regret for the distress he experienced.

FCCPC reacts

On Thursday, the FCCPC said discriminatory actions, such as those witnessed at the KFC outlet, undermine the principles of the commission and, as such, will not be tolerated.

“Section 17 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) outlines the functions of the Commission, emphasising the obligation to eliminate practices detrimental to competition and consumer welfare and to safeguard consumer interests,” the commission said.

“Under the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, Section 1 unequivocally prohibits discrimination against persons with disabilities in any manner or circumstance. The FCCPC, mandated by the FCCPA, is duty-bound to enforce all enactments aimed at protecting consumers, including those with disabilities.”

The commission said discrimination against persons with disabilities is not only unlawful but also inhumane and contrary to societal values.

“Our team will work closely with relevant authorities to ensure appropriate redress for the aggrieved consumer in this case, as well as ensure that the KFC outlet in question takes full responsibility for its actions,” the statement said.

“We will closely monitor developments and take appropriate actions in accordance with the provisions of the FCCPA,” the FCCPC said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

