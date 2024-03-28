More than 100 inmates including those on death row in various custodial centres in Kano State have applied for clemency.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) controller in the state, Suleiman Inuwa, made this known when officials of the state Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, led by the chairperson, Azumi Namadi-Bebeji, visited the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Janguza.

According to a statement by the NCoS Kano Command spokesperson, Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, on Thursday in Kano, Mr Inuwa said those seeking clemency include those serving life imprisonment, those with serious medical challenges and the elderly.

“Among the inmates, many have already exhausted their appeals, while some are seeking clemency,” Mr Inuwa said and urged the committee to take note of the appeals.

He commended the committee’s chairperson for the Ramadan feeding programme at the facility.

“We are happy with the positive result in decongesting the custodial centres,” the controller added.

Responding, the chairperson of the committee, Mrs Namadi-Bebeji, said the government would look into their conditions based on the attestation of good conduct while in custody.

“I will present their cases to the Executive Governor of Kano State,” Mrs Namadi-Bebeji said and advised the inmates to obey the rules of the custodial centre and learn to be productive to themselves and the society.

She commended the inmates who memorised the Holy Quran as well as those who got nine credits in the National Examination Council (NECO) and seeking admission into the National Open University of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

