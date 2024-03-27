The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to activate the powers of his office as Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to direct the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, to produce Segun Olatunji, the editor of FirstNews, who was abducted from his home in Lagos 12 days ago.

In a statement, on Tuesday, by its president, Musikilu Mojeed, and its legal adviser/chair, advocacy committee, Tobi Soniyi, IPI Nigeria said that multiple checks have revealed that Mr Olatunji is in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The DIA is an agency under the command of Emmanuel Undiandeye, a major general, who, in turn, reports to the Chief of Defence Staff, Mr Musa, a general.

For the past 11 days, the abducted journalist has been kept incommunicado, with his family, employers, and colleagues unaware of his whereabouts.

The statement said that IPI Nigeria had received inquiries about the journalist’s disappearance from all over the world.

The Institute, the statement added, has also contacted the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, the Defence Intelligence Agency, the Defence Headquarters, and the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, seeking information on Mr Olatunji and demanding his release. But all the efforts have so far failed.

“That has triggered speculations among journalists and human rights activists around the world that the Nigerian military may be keeping some vital information from the public concerning the journalist’s safety,” IPI Nigeria said.

It, therefore, called on President Tinubu to direct the Nigerian military authorities to immediately release Mr Olatunji or charge him to court if he has committed any offence.

It urged the international community to pay attention to the unjust detention of Mr. Olatunji by the Nigerian military.

IPI Nigeria stressed that the rule of law demanded that an accused person be allowed to defend himself in a court of law within a reasonable time.

It noted that the requirement also conforms with the provisions of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, which forbids the detention of any citizen or resident beyond 48 hours, except with a valid court order.

“According to reports, armed men in two unmarked vans arrived at Mr Olatunji’s home in Lagos on 15 March. The men, two of whom wore military-style uniforms, introduced themselves as officers of the Nigerian Army and forced Mr. Olatunji to go with them. They declined to tell his wife, who witnessed the abduction, where he was being taken,” the Institute recalled.

As a matter of urgency, it ,therefore, called on the military to tell the world why Mr Olatunji was arrested, where he is being kept, and why he has not been charged in court.

“IPI Nigeria is reminding the Nigerian authorities that when it comes to upholding human rights, Nigeria continues to rank low in the comity of nations. Keeping a citizen beyond the period allowed by the Constitution will only worsen Nigeria’s standing in the International community. The time to act is now,” the statement added.

