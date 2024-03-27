The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, on Wednesday, announced a N500,000 subsidy for intending pilgrims to the hajj from the state.

Mr Yusuf in a statement he posted on his Facebook page said intending pilgrims from Kano who initially deposited their fees for pilgrimage to Mecca will pay N1.4 million as against the N1.9 million announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

“Following the sudden increase of N1.9 million Hajj fare increase by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, I have approved a subsidy of N500,000 each for intending pilgrims from Kano, embarking on the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

“With this, intending pilgrims who have registered and paid the initial total deposit of N4.7 million and N4.5 million with the State Pilgrims Board will now deposit N1.4 million out of the N1.9 million increase,” the governor posted.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NAHCON increased the rate for the hajj citing foreign exchange rate adjustment.

About 49,000 pilgrims who had earlier paid the old fees of N4.9 million each to the commission are to pay an additional N1.9 million each on or before 28 March, while new registration has been fixed at N8.5 million.

This rate adjustment was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of NAHCON, Fatima Sanda-Usara, on Sunday.

Explaining the reason for the hike, the commission stated that the exchange rate of N1,474.00 to a dollar made it imperative to adjust.

According to the statement, about 49,000 intending pilgrims under the public quota paid N4.9 million to the commission when the naira was still at N897 to a dollar at the banks.

The commission stated that its efforts to maintain the existing fare have been futile, hence the decision to announce a new rate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

