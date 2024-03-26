The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has called for the revitalisation of two irrigation projects in his state to improve food security in the country.

Mr Zulum disclosed this to journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The projects – South Chad and Yauri irrigations – have been threatened by the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeastern state.

“Now that we are having relative peace in Borno State, there’s need for the government to ensure reestablishment of South Chad irrigation project,” Mr Zulum told journalists.

The South Chad irrigation project, he said, has the “potential to produce food to cater for the needs of the entire northern Nigeria or I can say even the entire country.”

To revitalise the project, the governor said, Mr Tinubu should consider “establishing a very strong security outfit in the Lake Chad Basin so that people shall have access to the agricultural lands.”

He also called for the revitalisation of the Yauri irrigation project.

ALSO READ: Jigawa governor begs Tinubu to complete Hadejia irrigation valley

“Inshallah, when these two irrigation projects are reestablished, I believe the issue of food security will be addressed not only in Borno State but also in Nigeria,” the governor explained.

‘Repatriating Nigerians living in Cameroon’

Another issue Mr Zulum said he discussed with the president was the return of Nigerians taking refuge in the Republic of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Thousands of Nigerians, many of them from Borno State, are seeking refuge in the neighbouring countries due to the insecurity in their communities.

“We have started repatriating them during the last administration. But because of the election period and rainy season, we stopped the repatriation exercise,” the governor said, adding that the president has vowed to resume the repatriation exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

