Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, says he had a fruitful discussion with Nigerian security agents who invited him over security issues.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had on Monday told reporters at the State House, Abuja, that Mr Gumi had been invited by the security agencies.

Mr Gumi, after honouring the invitation of the security agencies on Monday said in a statement on his Facebook page that he is not above the law but only the innocent are above the law.

He said there was no cause for alarm as he had a fruitful discussion with the security agents.

“Last night I got many frantic calls from well-wishers and journalists about a news item that I was interviewed by security. There is no cause for alarm.

“Yes, we had a productive interaction on how to curb banditry as we are all trying -each in his sphere – to tackle the monster bedevilling the nation. There was no animosity but courtesy and full of respect.

“We all need as a nation to unite and work in synergy to achieve an everlasting peace. Thank you for your concern. May Allah continue to protect us all from all evil. Amin,” Mr Gumi wrote after meeting with the security agents.

Gumi on terrorism

Mr Gumi has been critical of the security agencies’ handling of banditry activities in the North-west. He had offered solutions to the raging crisis that has resulted in the deaths of thousands and mass abductions for ransom.

Mr Gumi has also criticised the Nigerian government’s publication of the names of persons it indicted as terrorism financiers. Last Wednesday, the Nigerian government named one of Mr Gumi’s allies, Tukur Mamu, alongside 14 others as terrorist financiers.

Reacting to the development on X spaces organised by Daily Trust on Wednesday, Mr Gumi said the security agencies have no right to label anyone a terrorist financier.

He said that since the case was before the court, such a pronouncement ought to be made by the court, not a security agency.

“Mamu’s case is in the court. Let’s wait to hear from the court. It’s wrong to resort to media trial. Let’s wait for the court to state if he is a financier or not. I think if he is acquitted, he has a strong case to make on libel.

“Who declares someone a terrorist financier? Is it the court of law or a security agency? The security agency has no right to declare anyone a terrorist financier. The case is already in court, so why are they judging him on the pages of the newspaper? Once a case is in court, you allow the court to decide,” Mr Gumi said during the X conversation.

