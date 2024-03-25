Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who turned 44 today, seems to have gotten the best birthday present ever as he inched closer to victory in Sunday’s presidential election in Senegal.

Although the nation’s electoral body has yet to make a formal declaration of the winner, Mr Faye had set up an unassailable lead, leading his chief opponent and former prime minister to send him a message of congratulations.

Mr. Amadou praised the winner for the hardwork and successful campaign and wished him a good tenure.

Mr Amadou Ba who was expected to win the urban votes, especially in the northern parts of the country, which his party won handily in previous elections, was trailing behind Mr Faye by the time counting started and had continued to lose by very wide margins.

Wide jubilations started around the country last night, mostly in Dakar the nation’s capital as youth celebrated a victory they had fought for quite gallantly.

With the other parties mostly accepting defeat, the three years of turbulence that had characterized politics in this historically democratic country may have come to an end.

