A member of the House of Representatives, Ayodeji Alao-Akala, has presented a petition before the House on the alleged killing of Damilola Iyanda, a serving Corps member, by the police during the recent convocation ceremony of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Mr Alao-Akala presented the petition on Tuesday during plenary session.

Mr Iyanda was reportedly shot on 23 April allegedly by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Oyo State Police Command.

The lawmaker, while laying the petition, explained that he was presenting it on behalf of Israel Iyanda, a brother to the deceased.

Mr Alao-Akala, who represents Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire Federal Constituency of Oyo State, said the deceased was not a cultist as alleged by the police but only attended the convocation ceremony of his brother.

In the petition, Mr Iyanda narrated the events that led to the death of the corps member.

“After the convocation ceremony at noon, we went to a lounge called Reeplay. We were inside the lounge when we heard people fighting outside. While this was ongoing, trigger-happy policemen of the Nigeria Police Force started shooting sporadically into the air, In an attempt to avoid being shot, we tried to rush to the car, but unfortunately, my brother got hit by a stray bullet in his head and he instantly died,” he said.

“I was also hit by a stray bullet on my left arm, which I am currently at the hospital for,” he added.

The petition was referred to the House Committee on Public Petition by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen for investigation and further legislative action.

The House Committee on Public Petition is a quasi-judicial body that investigates cases of human rights abuse.

Many cases of extra-judicial killings

Nigerian security agencies are notorious for carrying out extra-judicial killings across the country.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), in 2021, released a report detailing how security operatives had killed over 13,000 people extra-judicially in the country from 2011 to 2021, a period of 10 years.

The 2020 EndSARS protests was sparked by cases of brutality by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The SWAT was established in 2020 as a replacement for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

However, brutality by security agencies persists across the country.

