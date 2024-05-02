The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) on Thiursday commenced its 7th biennial conference tagged: “Milton Keynes 2024,” in the United Kingdom (UK).

The four-day conference, which is scheduled to end on 5 May, is hosted by the NASFAT’s UK and Ireland zone and is the second of its kind outside Nigeria after the fourth conference was held in Ghana in 2017.

The conference is themed: “Navigating the Current World: Strategies and Solutions for Relevance and Growth.”

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the group’s President, AbdulWahid AbdulRauf said the choice of UK and Ireland zone for the conference was strategic.

Mr AbdulRauf said as a responsive and responsible global Islamic organisation, the conference is specifically aimed at positioning the society as a strong voice in addressing the global economic crises, conflicts and environmental problems ravaging the whole world.

Focus

The president was said to have noted that “the conference was equally aimed at forging a cohesive society, where members in Nigeria and those in the diaspora can synergise towards the attainment of the aims and objectives of the society.”

He added that the conference was originally scheduled for 2021 but was shifted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the theme of the 7th conference, Mr Abdulrauf stated that “the position of the society was that the world would be peaceful and harmonious when justice is allowed to reign by the superpowers of the world.”

More details

The opening ceremony of the conference is scheduled to commence on Friday, 3 May, at Kent Hill Park Training and Conference Centre, Milton Keynes, UK.

According to the statement, the opening address will be delivered by the NASFAT president, and delegates from various zones and branches across all the formations of the society are expected at the ceremony.

NASFAT said part of the highlights of the conference will include lectures to be delivered by renowned scholars and notable resource persons drawn from Nigeria and abroad.

Other major activities include the annual general meeting of the society to be presided over by the BOT Chairman, Abdullateef Olasupo; review of the society’s President’s scorecard, and dinner with the president and syndicate sessions.

