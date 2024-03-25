The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has raided a kidnappers’ den in Jibi forest bordering the Dei-dei area of Abuja on Saturday.

It, however, said, that the bandits, fled their hideouts to escape arrest.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the operation was carried out following credible intelligence that one Mallam Danyaboi and his gang members who were colleagues to one Nasiru Mohammed, earlier arrested, had planned a reprisal attack in Zuba and its environs.

She said Mr Mohammed, who is also called “Danger” was arrested and paraded on 11 March.

“The operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a continued fight against banditry in FCT, stormed a kidnappers’ den in Jibi forest bordering Dei-dei Abuja on March 23, 2024, at about 06:00 AM. On sighting police operatives, the bandits fled from their hideouts to escape arrest.

“The crime prevention operation was carried out on the heels of a credible intelligence that one Mallam Danyaboi and Ilu, gang members and colleagues to one Nasiru Mohammed A.K.A. Danger, who was earlier arrested and paraded by the Police Command on March 11, 2024, in connection with series of kidnappings in FCT, had planned a reprisal kidnapping attack in Zuba and its environs for the arrest of their members. Exhibits such as firearms and cows were recovered from the camp,” the statement said.

