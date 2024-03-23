Kano State treated 36,843 Tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2022, the state government has said.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Yusuf, stated this on Saturday at an event commemorating the 2024 World TB Day. The event was held at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano.

“Our 2022 TB burden based on national data stood at 39,420 cases and we were able to notify and treat 36,843 patients (93 per cent) which is the highest-ever notification by any state in Nigeria,” Mr Yusuf said.

The commissioner said the achievement was commendable as an untreated TB patient can transmit the disease to 10-15 people within a year.

“Kano State government, in collaboration with our partners, has been doing well towards ending Tuberculosis by reducing the burden and transmission of the disease. These among others include: approval and release of the state TB and Leprosy counterparts funds for various interventions in the control of the diseases in Kano.

“Deployment of 20 Portable Digital X-ray machines with artificial intelligence on 13th February 2024, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare formally handed over to the Executive Governor of Kano for diagnosis of TB and other diseases. Kano is the first state in Nigeria to receive such a donation.

“It will interest you to know that these 20 X-ray machines cost over N3 billion”, the commissioner said.

The 2023 Global TB report showed that worldwide, 10.6 million people developed Tuberculosis – an increase in cases from 10.3 million in 2022.

Nigeria is ranked sixth among the 30 high TB-burden countries and first in Africa. Kano State is the most populous state in Nigeria and one of the six highest TB-burden states.

