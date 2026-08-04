Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described the death of former Minister of Science and Technology, Turner Isoun, as a major loss to the Ijaw nation, Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

Mr Diri spoke when he led a delegation of the Bayelsa State Government on a condolence visit to the Isoun family in Abuja. A press statement said the governor’s visit took place last weekend.

He described the late professor of veterinary medicine and pathology as “more father than a mentor” to him, recalling his contributions to the Ijaw struggle and the development of the riverine state.

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Mr Isoun died on 15 July at the age of 87.

He served as Minister of Science and Technology from 2000 to 2007 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, now Rivers State University.

Mr Diri noted that the late professor was an academic colossus whose contributions to scholarship, science and national development were “outstanding and immeasurable”.

He also recalled Mr Isoun’s role in advancing Nigeria’s information and communications technology sector during his time as minister, saying the Odi-born scientist would be remembered for his “candour, wise counsel and commitment to Ijaw socio-cultural values”.

The governor said Mr Isoun’s contributions extended beyond academia and public service to the struggle for resource control and the creation of Bayelsa State.

‘Prof took Ijaw matters seriously’

Mr Diri recalled one of the moments that, according to him, demonstrated the late professor’s commitment to the Ijaw cause.

In 1995, following the execution of environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists by the military government, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) drafted a letter condemning the killings.

Mr Diri was then the National Organising Secretary of the INC, while Mr Isoun was chairman of the organisation’s Central Zone.

He stated that he and Godspower Oporomo, now the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Ijaw Affairs, were asked to circulate the letter for members to sign.

Mr Diri said he expected Mr Isoun to be cautious about endorsing the document because of the risks involved in openly opposing the military government.

But, he stated that the professor signed without hesitation.

“That was how seriously Prof took Ijaw matters,” Mr Diri said.

The governor also recalled Mr Isoun’s work at the Wetland Centre in Yenagoa, where he taught young people, including Mr Diri, about the environment and the need to protect the region.

He explained that the late professor’s involvement in issues such as resource control, environmental protection and the creation of Bayelsa left “unforgettable footprints”.

Mr Diri extended the condolences of the Bayelsa State Government to the family and urged them to take solace in Mr Isoun’s contributions to the development of the state and the country.

Family recalls decades together

Responding on behalf of the family, Diseye Isoun thanked Mr Diri and the Bayelsa State Government for the visit and support following his father’s death.

He also thanked Nigerians, the Ijaw nation and friends of the family across the world for their prayers, calls and other expressions of support.

“We appreciate Governor Diri for this visit and the support of the Bayelsa State Government. We are equally grateful to Nigerians, the Ijaw nation and friends across the world for standing with us during this difficult time,” he said.

Also, Miriam Isoun paid tribute to her husband, recalling their more than five decades of marriage and the partnership they shared in family life, education and public service.

“As Prof was getting old, we were all getting old together. But we supported each other so that aging becomes a privilege,” she noted.

Mr Isoun was a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Sciences and the African Academy of Sciences.

He held academic and administrative positions at the University of Nigeria and the University of Ibadan before becoming the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt.

As minister, he was associated with efforts to develop Nigeria’s ICT infrastructure and advance the country’s space programme.

He also served as chairman of the INC Central Zone and was involved in the agitation for the creation of Bayelsa State from the old Rivers State in 1996.

Mr Diri was accompanied on the visit by a former deputy governor, two federal lawmakers, a traditional ruler, a senatorial candidate and officials from the university and civil service.

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