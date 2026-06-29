A day after heavy rainfall flooded roads, homes and businesses across parts of Lagos, many residents were still assessing the damage and clearing debris left behind by the deluge.

Videos seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday showed that the flooding, which affected communities including Oshodi, Mushin, Gbagada, Surulere and Egbeda, also disrupted traffic and forced the temporary closure of a terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The photographs below capture scenes from some of the worst-hit areas, showing submerged streets, damaged property, stranded vehicles and residents gradually returning to their daily routines as floodwaters receded. Together, they offer a glimpse into the scale of the destruction and the resilience of Lagosians in the aftermath of the downpour.

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