The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has appointed Afam Ogene, the lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State, as its new spokesperson.

The appointment was approved during an online caucus meeting on Friday, June 19, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the Minority Leader of the House, Fredrick Agbedi.

Mr Agbedi stated that the decision reflects the caucus’s confidence in Mr Ogene’s capacity to communicate its positions on national issues effectively and to strengthen engagement with the public.

Mr Ogene, who leads the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDP) Caucus in the House, is a ranking lawmaker with extensive experience in legislative practice.

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Described by the caucus as a respected parliamentarian committed to democratic principles and accountability, he is expected to bring an asset to managing the caucus’s media relations, given his background as an award-winning journalist and editor.

As the official voice of the caucus, Mr Ogene is tasked with articulating its views on policy, legislative developments, and issues of national importance. The caucus noted that this appointment was timely, given the increasing necessity for effective communication to strengthen democratic institutions and promote transparency.

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“Hon. Ogene brings to the role a wealth of legislative experience, a deep understanding of parliamentary procedure, and an unflinching commitment to the defence of democratic ideals,” the statement read.

In his new role, Mr Ogene will coordinate the caucus’s public communications and provide regular briefings. The caucus, which comprises lawmakers from opposition parties, emphasised that this move is intended to bolster its ability to provide rigorous oversight of the executive arm of government and reinforce the system of checks and balances within the 10th National Assembly.