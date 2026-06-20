The All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) are testing their strengths in Saturday’s Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency by-election in Kano State.

The election is being held to fill the vacancy created by the death of Hassan Danjuma, who represented the constituency in the House of Representatives until his demise in April.

Mr Danjuma, a first-time legislator elected in 2023 on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano has announced that Rabiu Shuaibu of the APC, Abubakar Muhammad of the LP, and Lawan Haruna of the APM are the only candidates cleared for the bye-elections.

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Why NDC is out

The Kano State chairperson of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Usaini Mairiga, told PREMIUM TIMES that the party opted out of the bye-election to preserve its political energy for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Mairiga believed that bye-elections are rarely won by opposition parties due to intimidation and manoeuvres by the ruling party. He said this reality influenced the NDC’s decision not to field a candidate for the poll.

He further confirmed that as part of a broader political strategy, the NDC has focused on fielding Mustapha Bala for the Warawa/Dawakin Kudu federal constituency in 2027.

PREMIUM TIMES observed a high voter turnout at polling units in the Dawakiji ward of Dawakin Kudu LGA and the Danlasan ward of Warawa LGA.

Restriction of movement

The police had announced a total restriction of vehicular and pedestrian movement in the affected local government areas ahead of the bye-election.

The movement restriction took effect from 12 a.m to 5 p.m on Saturday as part of security measures designed by the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

In a press statement signed by the state command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, the police stated that only INEC officials, accredited election observers, journalists, and personnel on essential duties will be exempted from the lockdown.

The command stated that the joint security architecture had been activated. Armed personnel from the police and sister agencies had been deployed to the polling units, collation centres, and INEC offices across the affected local government areas.

“We have put adequate measures in place to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, and sensitive materials,” the police assured, adding that intelligence sharing among security agencies was at its peak to enable rapid responses to emergencies.

Zero tolerance for malpractice

“The Command declares zero tolerance for electoral violence, vote buying or selling, ballot box snatching, and voter intimidation. Anyone found engaging in malpractice will be promptly arrested and prosecuted under the Electoral Act 2022,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the police reminded the public that political campaigns, canvassing for votes, and the display of party paraphernalia are prohibited within 300 meters of a polling unit.

While assuring residents that the security situation in Kano State remains calm and stable, the police urged voters to turn out en masse to exercise their franchise without fear. He appealed to political parties, candidates, and their supporters to abide by the rules.

The police urged members of the public to report suspicious activities or breaches of peace to the nearest police station or via the following emergency hotlines: 0803 241 9754, 0812 382 1575 and 0902 929 2926