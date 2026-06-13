The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally included the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Simon Eze, in the final list of candidates for the forthcoming Enugu North Senatorial District’s by-election in Enugu State.

INEC had scheduled a by-election for Enugu North District for 20 June following the death of Okey Ezea, the senator representing the district in the red chamber.

The LP had alleged that its candidate for Enugu North District by-election, Mr Eze, was not included in the list of candidates for the by-election.

It subsequently filed a lawsuit against INEC before a federal high court in Abuja on 8 June, demanding immediate inclusion of Mr Eze in the list of candidates for the poll.

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Inclusion

The national spokesperson of the LP, Ken Asogwa, confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the party and its candidate has now been included in the final list of candidates for the district’s by-election.

The inclusion of the LP’s candidate in the final list of candidates for the senatorial by-election came days after the party filed a lawsuit against INEC on 8 June over initial alleged exclusion.

Mr Asogwa commended INEC for the inclusion of the LP’s candidate.

“The Labour Party wishes to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for correcting the earlier omission of the party and its candidate from the list of contestants for the forthcoming Enugu North Senatorial District by-election scheduled for June 20, 2026,” he said.

The spokesperson explained that the inclusion of the party followed engagements with the leadership of the electoral commission.

“The party is therefore fully prepared to participate in the by-election and offer the people of Enugu North a credible and people-oriented representation in the remaining part of the 10th Senate,” he said.

“We remain hopeful that the outcomes will not only be favourable to our Party but will also deepen Nigeria’s democratic culture and strengthen the people’s faith in the electoral process.”

He also praised the INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan, a professor, for ensuring that the issue was rectified.

Mr Asogwa stressed that the LP would continue to have confidence in Mr Amupitan’s leadership of INEC, considering that the commission, under his watch, has “demonstrated responsiveness and reinforced public confidence in the electoral process.”

The spokesperson expressed gratitude to all LP’s supporters and members who showed concern and made enquiries over the issue.

“Your vigilance, commitment, and unwavering faith in the Party remain invaluable,” he said.

Background

On 3 June, INEC released a list of candidates and political parties for the scheduled by-election in all senatorial districts, including Enugu North District.

The All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Boot Party and their candidates were in the list while the LP and its candidate were missing in the list.

The LP subsequently filed the lawsuit against INEC, arguing that it fulfilled every legal and administrative obligation required under the Electoral Act and the commission’s extant regulations in the nomination of its candidate.

The party suggested that the exclusion might be connected to the alleged refusal of an unnamed head of Elections and Party Monitoring in Enugu State to transmit the report of the LP’s primary election on the “flimsy ground” that he could not monitor the primaries because he was out of town on the date of the exercise.

“This excuse is untenable and raises serious questions about the discharge of official responsibilities.

“The Labour Party cannot be made to suffer the consequences of an official’s absence, negligence, incompetence, or dereliction of duty.

“Electoral processes and the constitutional rights of political parties cannot be subjected to the convenience or personal circumstances of individual officers,” the party had argued.