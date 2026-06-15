Egypt and Cape Verde added to Africa’s positive start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, earning valuable points against highly fancied European opponents in their opening group matches.

After Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw and Côte d’Ivoire secured Africa’s first victory with a 1-0 win over Ecuador, Egypt battled Belgium to a 1-1 draw while debutants Cape Verde frustrated Spain in a goalless stalemate.

In Group G, Egypt produced one of their most disciplined performances in recent years to deny Belgium victory.

Midfielder Emam Ashour gave the Pharaohs a deserved lead in the 20th minute with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area, scoring his first goal in 30 international appearances.

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Egypt controlled large spells of the first half and created the better chances, with Zizo and Omar Marmoush both going close before the break.

Belgium improved after halftime and found an equaliser in the 61st minute when defender Mohamed Hany turned Thomas Meunier’s cross into his own net under pressure from substitute Romelu Lukaku.

The Pharaohs, however, refused to buckle. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir preserved the draw with a crucial save from Brandon Mechele late in the game as Egypt held on for a deserved point.

The result leaves Egypt well placed ahead of their next fixture against New Zealand on 22 June.

Earlier, World Cup debutants Cape Verde produced a spirited display to earn a scoreless draw against European champions Spain.

The island nation, with a population of about half a million, frustrated one of the tournament’s favourites through a combination of disciplined defending and inspired goalkeeping from veteran captain Vozinha.

Spain created several opportunities, with Ferran Torres striking the crossbar and forcing a series of saves from the 40-year-old goalkeeper. Vozinha also denied Pedri and several other Spanish attacks as Cape Verde held firm throughout the contest.

Spain introduced teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in the second half in search of a breakthrough, but Cape Verde’s resolute defence stood strong to secure a memorable point in the country’s first-ever World Cup match.