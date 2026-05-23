The Imo State Government has said it would begin prosecuting hotels harbouring drug traffickers and warned hoteliers to desist from the act forthwith.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ezechukwu Obonna, the special adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring, and made available to reporters in Owerri on Friday.

Mr Obonna said that according to intelligence gathered by relevant authorities and recent enforcement operations, drug users visit traffickers in their hotel rooms to consume the illicit substances.

He added that drug dealers lodge in hotels for prolonged periods, using the rooms as operational bases to store, package, and distribute narcotics and psychotropic substances.

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He frowned at hotel management turning a blind eye after receiving financial benefits from the illegal activities.

Mr Obonna said that this constituted a direct violation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 LFN 2004, the Criminal Code, and other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, Section 26 of the NDLEA Act specifically criminalises the use of any premises for unlawful drug-related activities and provides for the forfeiture of such premises and prosecution of its owners and occupiers.

He called on hoteliers across the state to desist from allowing their hotels to be used for the trafficking, storage, or consumption of illicit drugs.

Mr Obonna urged the hospitality industry to conduct proper guest verification and maintain accurate records of all lodgers in line with security protocols.

He also urged hoteliers to report any suspicious activity involving drug trafficking or use to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Imo or to the state government without delay.

He further advised hotels and guest houses to install and maintain CCTV and other security measures to monitor activities within their premises and cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies during inspections, investigations, and raids.

“Any hotel found to be harbouring drug dealers or permitting drug use on its premises will face immediate sealing and forfeiture of the property, arrest and prosecution of owners, managers, and complicit staff, and revocation of business license and operating permit.

“The Imo State Government will not allow hotels to become hubs for criminality that destroys our youth and fuels insecurity,” he said.

(NAN)