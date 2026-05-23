A senator, Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) has approached the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries Appeal Committee, demanding a review of the outcome of the 18 May Delta North Senatorial District primary elections.

The senator’s legal adviser, Chris Okobah, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

The APC Returning Officer for the election, Johnbull Tonukari, had declared former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa winner after polling 113,309 votes in the exercise.

He announced that Mr Nwoko secured 2,612 votes, while Maryam Ali polled 40 votes in the primary election conducted across the senatorial district.

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According to Mr Okobah, what should have been a peaceful democratic exercise became a theatre of manipulation, intimidation, vote buying, violence, and deliberate obstruction of the people’s choice.

He claimed that there were video evidences to prove the allegation and that should the committee fail to cure the alleged mischief, the senator would not hesitate to approach the courts to seek redress.

“Senator Ned Nwoko remains the clear choice of the people. The truth cannot be buried by forged figures. The people’s mandate cannot be stolen by intimidation, violence, or state-sponsored manipulation.

“We therefore reject this election in its entirety. We demand a full review of the process, the cancellation of all manipulated results, and accountability for everyone involved in this shameful assault on democracy.

“Anioma deserves democracy, not deception. Anioma deserves justice, not intimidation. Anioma deserves truth, not political robbery.

“History will remember those who stood with the people when democracy was under attack,” he said.

(NAN)