The All Progressives Congress (APC), has released the timetable and schedule of activities for its 2026 legislative bye-elections into vacant seats in the National Assembly across six states.

The schedule was contained in a memo issued on Friday by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Arugungu.

The affected constituencies are the Enugu North Senatorial District, Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Ondo South Senatorial District, Rivers South-east Senatorial District, Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency of Kano State, and Zuru State Constituency of Kebbi State.

The party said the exercise is part of preparations for the forthcoming bye-elections expected to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill seats that became vacant following deaths, resignations, appointments and political developments involving former occupants.

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The Enugu North Senatorial District seat became vacant following the death of Okechukwu Ezea.

Similarly, the Nasarawa North Senatorial District seat became vacant after the death of Godiya Akwashiki, while the Rivers South-east Senatorial District seat was vacated following the death of Barinada Mpigi.

In Ondo South Senatorial District, the vacancy followed the appointment of Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency seat in Kano State became vacant following the death of the member who represented the constituency, Muhammad Hassan, who died in April after a prolonged illness.

For the Zuru Constituency seat in Kebbi State, the vacancy followed the death of the late Speaker who represented the Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Recently, Senate President Godswill Akpabio formally declared the affected Senate seats vacant during plenary and urged INEC to immediately commence the constitutional process for the conduct of bye-elections to ensure the affected districts are not left without representation.

Mr Akpabio stressed that the electoral body should act in line with constitutional provisions requiring vacant legislative seats to be filled through fresh elections.

According to the timetable released by the party, notices of election to state chapters were issued on Thursday, 21 May.

Schedule of activities

The sale of nomination and expression of interest forms is scheduled to hold at the APC National Secretariat from Wednesday, 20 May to Friday, 22 May.

The last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is Friday, 22 May, while screening of aspirants will take place on Saturday, 23 May.

The party said publication of screening results will also be done on Saturday, 23 May, while screening appeals are scheduled for Sunday, 24 May.

According to the timetable, primary elections to nominate the party’s candidates for the bye-elections will hold on Sunday, 24 May, while appeals arising from the primaries will be entertained on Tuesday, 26 May.

The APC also announced the fees for aspirants seeking to contest the various positions.

For state House of Assembly aspirants, the expression of interest form costs N1 million, while the nomination form costs N5 million, bringing the total to N6 million.

Aspirants contesting for seats in the House of Representatives are expected to pay N1 million for the expression of interest form and N9 million for the nomination form, amounting to a total of N10 million.

For Senate aspirants, the expression of interest form was pegged at N3 million, while the nomination form costs N17 million, bringing the total fee to N20 million.

The party, however, said female aspirants, youth and persons living with disabilities would only pay for the expression of interest forms and 50 per cent of the prescribed nomination fees for each category of office.

It provided designated bank accounts for payment of the forms and other related charges.