The police in Lagos State, on Thursday, charged six men before a magistrate’s court in Lagos, over alleged conspiracy and membership of unlawful societies .
The defendants are Mustapha Bello, 34; Lateef Ajala, 30; Ismail Abu, 28; Monsuru Fasipe, 24; Rasheed Sulaimon, 28; and Taoreed Rauf, 32.
They face three charges: conspiracy and membership of unlawful societies.
They each pleaded not guilty to the charges.
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The prosecutor, Josephine Ikhayere, a superintendent of police, alleged that the defendants and others now at large, committed the offences on 13 April and 27 April, at about 7:00 p.m. at the Orile Igamu area of Lagos.
She alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to become members of an unlawful society, contrary to the provisions of Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The prosecution also alleged that Messrs Bello, Ajala, Abu, Sulaimon and Rauf belonged to the Aiye Confraternity, a society proscribed by the Unlawful Societies Prohibition and Cultism Law of Lagos State, 2021.
Meanwhile, Mr Fasipe was accused of belonging to the Eiye Confraternity, a society also proscribed under the law.
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The magistrate, L.A. Owolabi, granted the first three defendants bail of N500,000 each with sureties in the like sum.
The court, however, ordered that the three other defendants be remanded in custody.
He adjourned the case until 16 June for mention.
(NAN)