The Nigeria Police Force says its operatives have dismantled a transnational human trafficking and fraud syndicate operating in Abuja and its environs, rescuing 30 Malian citizens and arresting 13 suspects linked to the criminal network.

According to a statement issued by the police spokesperson, Anthony Placid, the operation followed intelligence reports “concerning the disappearance of several foreign nationals within Nigeria under suspicious circumstances.”

Police identified the arrested suspects as Abdul Ngaki, described as the principal suspect and syndicate leader, alongside Fatimah Kulibali, Ahmad Kasango, Sidibe Musa, Muhammad Dembele, Saidu Traore, Ali Koulibaly, Abdul Ngeki, Ahmed Sirma, Laya Bando, Aisha Dembele, Abi Togo and Awa Tesure.

According to the police spokesperson, preliminary findings revealed that the syndicate targeted vulnerable young persons from West African countries, particularly Mali and Gabon, with false promises of migration opportunities to Europe and lucrative employment in Nigeria.

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The victims were allegedly persuaded to pay processing and transportation fees before being moved to residential locations in Mararaba and Karu areas of Nasarawa State, where they were held under exploitative and restrictive conditions.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that some victims who could not meet additional financial demands were allegedly forced into staged kidnapping schemes coordinated by the syndicate.

Under the arrangement, the victims were compelled to contact their relatives in their home countries while pretending to have been kidnapped, thereby pressuring family members to pay ransom into accounts controlled by the suspects.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) conducted coordinated raids on 7 May at identified hideouts along Barrister Road in Rugan Dakachi, Nasarawa State.

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The operation led to the rescue of the 30 victims and the arrest of the 13 suspects directly connected to the syndicate.

Mr Placid said the police have reaffirmed their commitment to combating human trafficking, transnational organised crime and all forms of exploitation, assuring the public that all individuals connected to the criminal network would be brought to justice.