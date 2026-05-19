The All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election Committee for Osun State has announced the results of its primaries for the nine federal constituencies and three senatorial districts in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Bayo Ayo, announced the results in Osogbo, the state capital.

In the House of Representatives primaries, Oluwole Oke secured a fifth term ticket for Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, while Ibrahim Kayode won the Osogbo Federal Constituency seat.

Mr Ayo said Sanya Omirin was re-elected for Ijesa South Federal Constituency, while Abeeb Ademola emerged as the candidate for Iwo Federal Constituency through consensus.

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He also announced that Ayodele Adalu emerged as the consensus candidate for Ede Federal Constituency, while Simeon Obawale clinched the ticket for Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro Federal Constituency.

Ajilesoro Taofeek won re-election for Ife Federal Constituency, Francis Eniade secured the ticket for Boripe/Ifelodun/Odo-Otin Federal Constituency, and Taiwo Oluga emerged for Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency.

In the senatorial primaries, Francis Fadahunsi won re-election for Osun East Senatorial District, polling 23,593 votes to defeat his closest rival, Famurewa Israel, who scored 7,472 votes, and Thomas Ogungbangbe, who polled 806 votes.

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Akin Ogunbiyi, chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance, won the Osun West Senatorial District with 30,568 votes, defeating Gaffar Akintayo, who polled 1,215 votes, and Peter Ogun Deji, who scored 14 votes.

Adegoke Rasheed was declared winner of the Osun Central Senatorial District with 26,655 votes, while the incumbent, Fadeyi Olubiyi, polled 13,138 votes.

(NAN)