The Osun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the widespread destruction of campaign billboards.

This was stated by Abiodun Ojelabi, the spokesperson for the Osun State Command, in Osogbo, the state capital.

“The police condemn the destruction of billboards and other government symbols within the state and have launched an investigation to identify, arrest, and prosecute perpetrators.

“Destruction of billboards is capable of inciting tension, causing unnecessary unrest, and undermining efforts aimed at promoting the relative peace of the state,” he said.

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The police command therefore urged all political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their activities within the ambit of the law and in strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Political actors are advised to play according to the rules by embracing peaceful engagement, political tolerance, and lawful conduct, while refraining from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the state,” he said.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, warned all individuals or groups involved in these acts to desist forthwith.

He said the command would not tolerate any form of criminality capable of disrupting public peace.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding, refrain from taking law into their hands and report suspicious movements or persons involved such act and other related crimes to the nearest police station.

‎He assured residents of the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property and urged all stakeholders to join hands in preserving public infrastructure and maintaining peace across the state.

The probe comes just days after the Imole Campaign Council (TICC), a campaign organisation for Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election, accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of sponsoring coordinated attacks on campaign materials belonging to the Accord across parts of the state.

The Osun APC Governorship Campaign Council, Oluremi Omowaiye, denied the allegation of APC’s involvement in destruction of Mr Adeleke’s billboards, describing it as false and politically motivated.

However, PREMIUM TIMES cannot immediately ascertain if Mr Adeleke and his party, Accord, have been the only victims of billboard destruction in the state.

The police did not provide details of specific cases they are investigating.

Defacing or destroying billboards is a common tactic used by political groups and interests during electioneering to sabotage their rivals’ campaigns.

(NAN)