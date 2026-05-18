A resident identified as Sani Abdullahi was reportedly killed during the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday.

Daily Trust reported that the incident occurred amid protests over delays in the conduct of the primary election.

According to the newspaper, witnesses said the victim, a resident of Kasuwan Ali community, was allegedly hit by a stray bullet after soldiers intervened to disperse protesting youths at the venue.

A resident, Ibrahim Sale, told Daily Trust that tensions began after electoral officials failed to arrive for the exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday morning.

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“The exercise was supposed to hold on Saturday morning, but it didn’t take place because of the absence of returning officers. So the youths started protesting, alleging that the delay was deliberate,” Mr Sale reportedly said.

He explained that government officials who came to monitor the exercise attempted to leave the venue because of the delay, but some youths blocked the road in protest.

“The youths insisted they would not leave until electoral officers arrived to conduct the primary. This drew the attention of security personnel, who moved in to disperse them,” he added.

According to the witness, the situation escalated after some protesters allegedly threw stones at security personnel.

“The soldiers then started shooting, and a stray bullet hit the victim,” Mr Sale reportedly said.

The incident reportedly caused panic at the venue, with residents demanding investigation into the killing and justice for the deceased.

The development comes amid heightened political activities in Plateau State following the APC primary elections conducted across several constituencies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, lost his bid to secure the APC ticket for a third term.

Mr Gagdi was defeated by John Tongshinen, who polled 29,968 votes against the lawmaker’s 5,849 votes during the direct primary election conducted across the constituency.

Declaring the result in Pankshin on Sunday, the APC returning officer, Monday Daspan, said the exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

“By the powers conferred on me as the chairman of this committee, I hereby declare Dr John Tongshinen as the winner of the primaries for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency based on the records available to me,” Mr Daspan said.

Mr Gagdi currently chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Navy.

The latest incident in Mangu adds to growing concerns over political and security tensions in parts of Plateau State, where communities have recently witnessed recurring violence and deadly attacks.