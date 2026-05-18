Former Kebbi South senator, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, alleging that the outcome of the exercise has been predetermined.

The APC had scheduled Monday for the senatorial primaries, where Mr Na’Allah was expected to contest for the party’s ticket in a bid to return to the Red Chamber.

However, in a withdrawal letter dated 17 May and addressed to the APC State Chairman in Kebbi State, Abubakar Kana, the former lawmaker stated that he had credible information that the internal election lacked integrity.

“I am writing to painfully convey my withdrawal from the scheduled primaries of the All Progressives Congress for the Kebbi South Senatorial District,” he stated in the letter.

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Mr Na’Allah, a founding member of the ruling party, noted that he entered the race following immense pressure from his constituents, who pooled resources to purchase his nomination and expression of interest forms.

He criticised the guidelines for the shadow election, describing them as inconsistent with the “established civilised standard of the democratic process.”

“My participation in the said primaries will greatly impede my commitment to the development of our nascent democracy,” he added.

The former lawmaker reminded the leadership that he spent 14 years helping to build the APC structure at both state and federal levels.

While urging his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding as they deliberate on their next political move, Mr Ibn-Na’Allah expressed gratitude to the APC for the platforms provided to him to serve the nation in various capacities.

Mr Ibn-Na’Allah first won the Kebbi South Senatorial seat in 2015 and secured a reelection in 2019.

He lost his bid to return to the 10th Senate in 2023. Running on the platform of the APC, he lost to Garba Maidoki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a closely contested race.