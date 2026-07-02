Security operatives on Wednesday night repelled another attack on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, killing one of the assailants during a gun battle, officials have said.

The attack occurred at about 11 p.m. when some gunmen attempted to breach the institute’s outer security perimeter, security sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the institute’s head of public affairs, Osime Samuel, said the attackers exchanged gunfire with security personnel until they were forced to retreat following what he described as a swift and coordinated response by security forces.

“One of the assailants was neutralised during the encounter, while others fled, some with suspected gunshot injuries,” the statement said.

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Mr Samuel added that the attackers failed to gain access to the premises, stressing that participants in the Senior Executive Course, staff members, residents and facilities within the institute were not harmed.

The latest incident comes barely days after security operatives foiled a similar attempt around the institute, prompting authorities to further tighten security at the strategic facility.

In recent weeks, NIPSS has reinforced its layered security architecture, including the deployment of additional armed personnel, improved night surveillance, stricter access controls, and closer coordination with sister security agencies conducting joint patrols around Kuru and adjoining communities.

Officials said the measures were introduced after intelligence reports indicated increased threats to critical national institutions in Plateau State.

Authorities also confirmed that security reviews are ongoing to close any gaps and ensure sustained protection of the institute, which hosts senior public officials and policy leaders from across the country.

The renewed assault underscores heightened security concerns in parts of Plateau State, where federal and state authorities have repeatedly pledged to strengthen protection around critical national institutions and other public facilities.