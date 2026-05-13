The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to release the final list of aspirants cleared to participate in its 2027 primary elections, concluding a days-long screening exercise that drew thousands of hopefuls seeking tickets for various elective offices across the country.

The publication of the names, expected today, marks a major stage in the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections and aligns with the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Among those awaiting the outcome are about 30 serving and former governors, hundreds of federal lawmakers, and President Bola Tinubu’s contender, Osifo Stanley.

Thousands screened

The screening, which held between 8 and 12 May, was coordinated by a panel led by APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda.

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According to figures released by party officials, the exercise involved aspirants vying for one presidential position, 28 governorship seats, 109 Senate positions, 360 House of Representatives seats and 991 state assembly tickets.

The development underscores the scale of political activity already building within the ruling party less than a year to the general election.

Apart from serving lawmakers, the process also featured former governors, cabinet members, technocrats and influential party figures seeking either re-election or a return to public office.

Among notable personalities screened were Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, who is seeking the APC governorship ticket in Abia State, and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who is contesting for the Imo West Senatorial seat ahead of the expiration of his tenure as governor.

Also screened were Ogun East Senator and former Ogun State governor Gbenga Daniel; former Gombe State governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; and incumbent Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

The fate of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is also expected to become clearer.

Mr Fubara, whose political future has remained the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, reportedly left the screening venue abruptly and declined to speak with journalists afterwards, further fuelling uncertainty over his standing within the ruling party and his next political move.

Appeals expected after publication

Aspirants who are unsatisfied with the results of the screening, such as disqualification, flagged over documentation issues or affected by adverse findings during screening are expected to utilise the designated Screening Appeal Committee to contest the decision.

Those cleared are expected to participate in the staggered primaries holding between 15 and 23 May.

Tinubu faces lone challenger

For the presidential contest, Mr Stanley emerged as the sole aspirant seeking to challenge Mr Tinubu for the APC ticket.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the party waived screening requirements for Mr Tinubu because he was already screened before the 2022 election and enjoys overwhelming party backing while the screening process for other aspirants proceeded in line with the party’s internal guidelines.

Although Mr Tinubu remains widely seen as the dominant figure within the ruling party, the emergence of a challenger is expected to test the level of internal democratic participation within the APC ahead of the primaries.

APC warns against violence, anti-party activities

Following the conclusion of the screening process, Mr Yilwatda called on aspirants and their supporters to conduct themselves responsibly during the primaries.

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, the APC chairperson said the party was committed to organising transparent and credible primaries capable of strengthening confidence in its internal processes.

He urged contestants to embrace discipline and political maturity while pursuing their ambitions.

Mr Yilwatda also warned that the party would not tolerate actions capable of undermining the integrity of the exercise.

According to him, any aspirant or supporter found engaging in violence, incitement, anti-party conduct or attempts to manipulate the process could face disciplinary measures, including suspension.

The APC leadership said the measures were necessary to ensure peaceful primaries and prevent internal disputes that could weaken the party ahead of the 2027 elections.