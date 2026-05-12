The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has urged aspirants contesting elective positions on the platform of the ruling party to approach the forthcoming primaries with discipline, restraint and respect for democratic principles.

Mr Yilwatda gave the warning while addressing aspirants who recently participated in the party’s screening exercises conducted by committees set up ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, the APC chairperson said the party was determined to conduct transparent, peaceful and credible primaries capable of deepening internal democracy and sustaining public confidence in the ruling party.

The screening exercise, which was held last weekend is part of the party’s preparations for its forthcoming primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections. The committee is expected to submit its report shortly to the party leadership to facilitate the next phases of the electoral process, including primary elections.

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The chairperson warned that the party would sanction any aspirant or supporter involved in acts capable of disrupting the process, including violence, anti-party activities, incitement or attempts to compromise the integrity of the primaries.

According to him, offenders risk immediate suspension and other disciplinary measures.

Mr Yilwatda said the APC had built a reputation as a nationally accepted and organised political platform and would not allow personal ambitions to undermine party unity or national stability.

He reminded aspirants that democratic contests naturally produce both winners and losers, stressing that acceptance of outcomes and healthy competition remained essential ingredients of democracy.

“In every democratic contest, only one person will eventually emerge victorious. What is important is the spirit with which the process is approached,” he said.

“I urge all aspirants to demonstrate maturity, patriotism and sportsmanship by embracing the outcome of the primaries in the overall interest of the party and democracy.”

He further urged aspirants to see themselves as representatives of the APC, noting that their conduct before, during and after the exercise would reflect the values and image of the party.

The APC national chairperson also commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as sustained efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and stabilise the party’s internal processes.

Mr Yilwatda said the president had continued to deploy political goodwill and leadership capacity towards building a more united and forward-looking APC capable of delivering development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He cautioned party members and stakeholders against actions or comments capable of creating division or overheating the political atmosphere.

“The Renewed Hope administration is laying a solid foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. This is not the time for destructive politics or selfish interests that may put a dent on the remarkable progress that has been achieved,” he said.

The APC chairperson maintained that despite prevailing economic and structural challenges, the Tinubu administration had embarked on reforms aimed at achieving long-term economic growth and stability.

He said the administration was pursuing the target of building a $1 trillion economy through investments in infrastructure, agriculture, industrialisation, technology and energy reforms.

Mr Yilwatda listed ongoing road construction projects, railway expansion, rehabilitation of federal highways, investments in ports and improvements in power infrastructure among achievements recorded under the administration.

He also highlighted interventions in agriculture targeted at boosting food production, supporting farmers and reducing dependence on imports.

According to him, government programmes supporting small and medium-scale enterprises, youth empowerment initiatives and digital economy reforms were already improving the business environment.

The APC chairperson added that reforms in sectors such as oil and gas, solid minerals, healthcare, education and technology would have long-term benefits for the economy.

He said infrastructure projects across different parts of the country would stimulate commerce, attract investment and create employment opportunities.

“The infrastructure revolution currently ongoing under President Tinubu’s leadership will have far-reaching effects on economic productivity, job creation, market access, and national competitiveness,” he added.

Mr Yilwatda further called on party members and stakeholders to remain united ahead of the 2027 elections and work towards the reelection bid of Mr Tinubu.

He said the achievements recorded so far by the administration provided strong grounds for continuity and urged party supporters nationwide to mobilise support for the APC and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The APC national chairperson reaffirmed the party leadership’s commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, justice and internal cohesion, assuring Nigerians that the ruling party would continue to provide leadership focused on stability, development and national progress.