Max Air has confirmed that one of its Abuja–Katsina flights made an air return to Abuja on Monday after the crew detected what the airline described as an engine-related anomaly shortly after takeoff.

The development followed multiple passenger accounts shared on social media describing moments of panic onboard the aircraft after loud banging sounds were reportedly heard during the flight.

In a statement issued after the incident, the airline said Flight VM1620, operated with aircraft registration 5N-DAB, departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday before the crew observed an indication suggesting an engine malfunction about 15 minutes into the journey.

According to the airline, the pilots immediately initiated a return to Abuja in line with standard aviation safety procedures.

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“The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury or incident,” Max Air said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported passenger accounts of the incident, with several travellers describing how the aircraft allegedly shook violently shortly after takeoff, causing fear among passengers.

However, Max Air maintained that the situation was handled in accordance with established safety procedures and stressed that passenger safety remained its highest priority.

Replacement aircraft deployed

The airline said it subsequently deployed a replacement aircraft, identified as 5N-DMK, from Kano to Abuja to continue the Abuja–Katsina service and other scheduled operations.

It also disclosed that its engineering and technical teams had commenced a comprehensive assessment of the affected aircraft in line with regulatory and safety protocols.

Max Air noted that it remains in communication with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and would cooperate with any review arising from the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had yet to issue an official statement on the development.

The Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at the NSIB had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the agency was initially unaware of the incident but would make findings and provide updates if necessary.

The incident adds to growing public attention on airline operations and technical reliability in Nigeria’s aviation sector amid recurring concerns over delays, disruptions and safety-related incidents.