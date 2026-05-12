At least eight people were reportedly killed in the early hours of Monday after suspected cultists attacked a residential area along Aliade Street in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, in the latest wave of cult-related violence in the state.

Residents said the attackers stormed the area around 2 a.m., targeting occupants of a compound believed to be harbouring a suspected cult member.

A resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the gunmen invaded the street on motorcycles and opened fire on residents.

“Some people invaded the area around 2 a.m. and attacked people in one of the houses. They killed several people there,” the resident said.

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The Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Joseph Keffi, confirmed the incident. Speaking with reporters on the phone, he said the attack was linked to a rivalry between cult groups operating within Makurdi and neighbouring communities.

According to him, the violence began after a suspected cult member fled from the North Bank area of Makurdi and sought refuge with friends at High Level.

“What I heard is that a cult member from North Bank had issues with his group and ran to stay with a friend at High Level,” Mr Keffi said.

“Unfortunately, because they accommodated him, the attackers came and killed those in the house. Some of the victims were not cult members.”

He said four people sleeping inside the compound were first awakened and shot dead by the assailants. Four other residents who reportedly came out after hearing gunshots were also killed.

“It is quite ugly and pathetic. The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.,” he added.

Mr Keffi said security agencies had been notified and that operatives were already tracking those responsible for the killings.

He also alleged that one of the suspected cult leaders linked to repeated attacks in Makurdi had previously been arrested and released.

“He comes in, strikes and leaves. The day he returns, people die again. We do not know how he escapes,” the council chairperson said.

Residents said the bodies of the victims were deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital morgue and another private medical facility in the city.

When contacted, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, confirmed the attack but disputed the casualty figure.

“The incident is cult-related, but the number of casualties is not up to eight,” Mr Emenari said, adding that the police spokesperson would issue a formal statement.

The latest killings come barely days after another deadly clash between suspected rival cult groups in Agwan Jukun, also within Makurdi metropolis.

In that incident, which occurred between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday last week, at least three people were reportedly killed around Market Street and Wukari Street.

Residents had told journalists that armed youths carried out coordinated attacks on targeted individuals, forcing many residents to flee their homes while businesses shut down abruptly.

“They came into the area around 8 p.m. and went straight for their targets. It was clear they knew who they were looking for,” one resident said at the time.

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Another resident alleged that the attackers appeared to have received information from insiders familiar with the movements of their victims.

The recurrence of cult-related violence has heightened concerns among residents over deteriorating security within Makurdi, especially in communities around North Bank, Wadata, High Level and Wurukum, where criminal gangs and rival cult groups have repeatedly clashed in recent months.

Residents have repeatedly called on the police and state authorities to intensify surveillance, dismantle cult networks and prosecute those arrested in connection with previous attacks.

Despite periodic police operations and arrests, residents say many suspected gang leaders continue to operate freely, fuelling fears of further reprisal attacks across the metropolis.