The Police Command in Rivers State said it has uncovered an illegal security outfit, and apprehended five suspects in the process

Blessing Agabe, the police spokesperson in Rivers, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the suspects were operating with the name, Civilian Joint Taskforce.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said that the operation was conducted on Wednesday by operatives of the State Intelligence Department in Saakpenwa, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers.

She stated that during the raid, three locally fabricated pump-action rifles were recovered from the illegal security group.

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“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the group is operating unlawfully under the false pretext of providing security services,” she said.

Ms Agabe stressed that there was no recognised and authorised security outfit known as “Civilian Joint Taskforce” under the Nigeria Police Force or any government agency in the state.

She stated that civilians were not permitted by law to possess or operate firearms without proper authorisation.

The police spokesperson warned that individuals or groups engaging in illegal security activities or unlawful possession of firearms would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the group’s activities, and identify their collaborators,” she said.

Ms Agabe said that the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, had reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing, and the protection of lives and property.

She said urged the residents of Rivers to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies in order to effectively combat crime in the state.

(NAN)